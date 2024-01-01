DECREE 2256 OF 1991

Translated text:

In the case of cooperatives, companies and associations of artisanal fishermen, INPA shall grant the artisanal commercial fishing permit for up to five (5) years, by means of an administrative act that shall contain, in addition to the provisions of Article 57 of this Decree, the following: Identification of affiliates.

Obligation to register the members of the respective organization.

Obligation to exercise control so that artisanal fishing is carried out only by the associates holding the respective membership card.

Determination of the phases of the fishing activity authorized to be carried out.

Obligations to submit periodic reports on their fishing activity in the form and with the content established by INPA, by means of an administrative act of the Board of Directors.

The commercial artisanal fishing permit for natural persons shall be granted through the issuance of a card that identifies the fisherman and shall contain the information that INPA deems necessary. The term of duration of this permit may be up to five (5) years.

The commercialization of the fishing products shall be covered with the same commercial artisanal fishing permit.