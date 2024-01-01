Law 13 of 1990

Translated text:

Natural or juridical persons who violate the provisions established in this Law and other legal and regulatory norms on the matter, shall be subject, according to the seriousness of the infraction, to one or more of the following sanctions to be applied by the INPA, without prejudice to the criminal sanctions and others that may be applicable: Written commination. Fine. Temporary suspension of the permit, authorization, concession or patent, as the case may be. Revocation of the permit, authorization, concession or patent.

Confiscation of vessels, equipment or products.

Temporary closing or definitive closing of the establishment. The fines imposed for infringements to the provisions on inland fishing, shall have a value between the equivalent of the legal minimum wage of one day and the equivalent of the legal minimum wage of one thousand (1,000) days, in accordance with the provisions of Article 6 of this Law. The fines imposed for infringements to the provisions on marine fishing, shall have a value between the equivalent of the legal minimum wage of one day and the equivalent of the legal minimum wage of one hundred thousand (100,000) days, in accordance with the provisions of Article 6 of this Law. The fines may be successive. The Captain of the vessel, the owner and the holders of the fishing permit shall be jointly and severally liable for the economic sanctions imposed. The INPA shall communicate to the General Maritime and Port Directorate, DIMAR, the infractions incurred by the captains of the vessels, the shipowner and the holders of the fishing permit, shall be jointly and severally liable for the economic sanctions imposed.