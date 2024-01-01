Law 2133 of 2021

Translated text:

The owners and/or shipowners or their representatives directly or by proxy shall submit, in person or electronically, an application for the registration of the definitive registration to the Port Captaincy or to the General Maritime Directorate. Provided that the provisional registration referred to in Article 16 has not been initially requested, the following documentation must be provided: Copy of the purchase document of the vessel or naval device. Certificate of cancellation of the previous registration. Non-contractual civil liability insurance covering the risk of sudden pollution in favor of affected third parties, for the amount previously fixed by the General Maritime Directorate-Ministry of National Defense, according to the class, the cargo and the service to which the vessel or naval device will be destined. The aforementioned insurance may be contracted with Colombian or foreign insurance companies or P & I Protection and Indemnity Clubs that offer such coverage. In the case of a legal entity, its certificate of existence and legal representation issued by the Chamber of Commerce of its registered office, whose date of issue is not older than three (3) months. Certificates of seaworthiness and safety issued on behalf of the Republic of Colombia by the General Maritime Directorate or by an International Organization of classification or other recognized by it, which has a valid delegation agreement with the General Maritime Directorate. The technical documentation determined by the regulations of the General Maritime Directorate, according to the classification of the registry established in this Law. In case of having requested and obtained the provisional registration referred to in article 16 of this law, only the documentation required in paragraphs d), e) and f) shall be provided. Said documentation must be submitted at least two months prior to the term of validity or duration of the provisional registration referred to in article 16. The requirement of paragraph c) is not applicable to recreational or sporting vessels engaged in non-commercial activities.