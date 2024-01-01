Vessel Tracking
Resolution 228 of 2002
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 2Translated text:
To establish the obligation for the Colombian flag vessels dedicated to maritime transport and industrial fishing, operating in Colombian waters or anywhere in the world, to install and maintain in permanent operation the satellite positioning and remote tracking system approved by the Colombian Maritime Authority.
Article 3Translated text:
To establish for the fishing and scientific research vessels of foreign flag operating in Colombian jurisdictional waters, the installation, maintenance and permanent operation of the satellite positioning and remote tracking system approved by the Colombian Maritime Authority. Paragraph 1. The equipment required for the operation of the system and for the effective control of the provisions of the previous articles, shall be acquired, contracted, installed and put into operation at the request of each authorized shipowner or captain. The National Maritime Authority shall not assume any cost in this respect other than those derived and required at the control stations in the Port Captaincy or at the DIMAR Central Office.