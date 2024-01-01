Vessel Tracking

To establish for the fishing and scientific research vessels of foreign flag operating in Colombian jurisdictional waters, the installation, maintenance and permanent operation of the satellite positioning and remote tracking system approved by the Colombian Maritime Authority. Paragraph 1. The equipment required for the operation of the system and for the effective control of the provisions of the previous articles, shall be acquired, contracted, installed and put into operation at the request of each authorized shipowner or captain. The National Maritime Authority shall not assume any cost in this respect other than those derived and required at the control stations in the Port Captaincy or at the DIMAR Central Office.

To establish the obligation for the Colombian flag vessels dedicated to maritime transport and industrial fishing, operating in Colombian waters or anywhere in the world, to install and maintain in permanent operation the satellite positioning and remote tracking system approved by the Colombian Maritime Authority.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.