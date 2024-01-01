Marine Resources (Licensing) Regulations 2012

Every transhipment permit shall be subject to the following general conditions - (a) the licensed/authorized fishing vessel shall not land at any port or place in the Cook Islands (except for the island of Rarotonga), or in areas beyond national jurisdiction including areas of high seas, without the express permission in writing, of the Minister; (b) no fish may be transhipped in the Cook Islands (except for the island of Rarotonga) or in the fishery waters or in areas beyond the fishery waters, including areas of High Seas except as the Minister may authorise in writing in accordance with the Act; (c) catches may be transhipped at sea with the permission of the Minister in accordance with such conditions as the Secretary or Minister may apply; (d) the operator of the vessel shall provide 72 hours notice to the Ministry of Marine Resources or any other designated authority of a request to tranship any or all of the fish on board and shall provide the name of the vessel, its international radio call sign, its position, the catch on board by weight by species, the time and place where such transhipment is requested to occur; (e) the Company shall provide to the Secretary, all information relating to the catch offloaded in form as may be prescribed by the Secretary. Such information shall include details of the catch oftloaded by weight, species, rejected catch, and final destination of the catch offloaded; (f) only tranship at the time and place authorized in the transhipment permit.