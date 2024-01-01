Marine Resources (Licensing) Regulations 2012
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Transshipment
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 31
Subject to this Part, and except as may be otherwise permitted under the terms of any applicable regulation, license, permit, bilateral or multilateral access agreement, the operator of a licensed fishing vessel shall not tranship anywhere in the Cook Islands.
Article 32
An application for a transhipment permit shall be in writing in Form I and shall contain such additional information as may be required by the Minister and shall be accompanied by the fee specified in Part A of the Second Schedule.
Article 33
Every transhipment permit shall be in writing in Form J and shall be carried on board the vessel at all times.
Article 35
(1) An application for a transhipment permit may be denied on any of the following grounds - (a) the application is not in accordance with the requirements of the Act or these regulations; (b) that it is necessary in the opinion of the Minister to do so in order to give effect to any licensing program specified in an applicable fisheries plan; (c) that the Minister has reason to believe that the applicant will not comply with the conditions of the permit; ( d) that the applicant has failed to provide all information requested by the Minister in respect of the proposed transhipment operation or related activities; (e) such other grounds as may be specified in the Act or in any regulations made under the Act. (2) Unless otherwise required by the terms of an applicable bilateral agreement or multilateral access agreement, the Minister shall not be required to inform the applicant of the grounds upon which he has refused to issue a transhipment permit.
Article 36
Every transhipment permit shall be subject to the following general conditions - (a) the licensed/authorized fishing vessel shall not land at any port or place in the Cook Islands (except for the island of Rarotonga), or in areas beyond national jurisdiction including areas of high seas, without the express permission in writing, of the Minister; (b) no fish may be transhipped in the Cook Islands (except for the island of Rarotonga) or in the fishery waters or in areas beyond the fishery waters, including areas of High Seas except as the Minister may authorise in writing in accordance with the Act; (c) catches may be transhipped at sea with the permission of the Minister in accordance with such conditions as the Secretary or Minister may apply; (d) the operator of the vessel shall provide 72 hours notice to the Ministry of Marine Resources or any other designated authority of a request to tranship any or all of the fish on board and shall provide the name of the vessel, its international radio call sign, its position, the catch on board by weight by species, the time and place where such transhipment is requested to occur; (e) the Company shall provide to the Secretary, all information relating to the catch offloaded in form as may be prescribed by the Secretary. Such information shall include details of the catch oftloaded by weight, species, rejected catch, and final destination of the catch offloaded; (f) only tranship at the time and place authorized in the transhipment permit.
Vessel Registration & License Management
Does the law/regulation require license denial where a vessel has violated fisheries laws in areas beyond national jurisdiction, for example where the vessel is on, or associates with another vessel on an RFMO IUU Vessel list or for other reasons?
Article 8
(1) In addition to the grounds for license refusal set out in sections 35(3) and (4) of the Act, no fishing license shall be issued or renewed unless all information requested by the Secretary in respect of the proposed fishing operation or related activities has been provided in the manner required or requested. (2) Any person aggrieved by a decision made by the Secretary under sub-regulation (1) above may within 14 days of receipt of such decision submit to the Secretary a written appeal to the Minister. (3) The Secretary shall submit such written appeal under sub-regulation (2) above to the Minister within 7 days. (4) Where a written appeal is submitted under sub-regulation (3) above, the decision of the Minister shall be final and binding.