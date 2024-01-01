(1) The Secretary may designate in writing persons to act as observers on vessels issued with valid licenses or authorizations pursuant to this Act. (2) Notwithstanding subsection (1), observers may be designated in accordance with any fishery plan or any access agreement or related agreement and shall be designated where required by any fishery plan or any agreement or where an observer or class of observers has been certified under the terns of such agreement or other bilateral or multilateral legal instrument to which Cook Islands is party. (3) Persons designated in accordance with subsection (2) who are not Cook Islanders shall be subject to the provisions of this Act while carrying out their duties and functions and enforcing their rights. (4) Observers shall exercise scientific, compliance, monitoring and other functions. (5) Observers shall be permitted to board any vessel issued with a valid license or authorization pursuant to this Act and remain on such vessel for the purpose of exercising the observers functions. (6) The operator, master, and each member of the crew of such vessel shall allow and assist an observer to - (a) board and remain on such vessel for the purpose of carrying out his or her duties and functions, at such time and place as the Secretary may require; (b) have full access to and the use of facilities and equipment on board the vessel which the observer may determine is necessary to carry out his or her duties, including - (i) full access to the bridge, fish on board and areas which may be used to hold, process, weigh and store fish; (ii) full access to the vessel's records including its log and documentation for the purpose of records inspection and copying; (iii) full access to fishing gear on board; (iv) full access to navigation equipment and radios; (v) take and remove from the vessel reasonable samples for the purposes of scientific investigation and other relevant information; (vi) take photographs of the fishing operations, including fish, fishing gear, equipment, charts and records, and remove from the vessel such photographs or film as he or she may have taken or used on board the vessel; (vii) send or receive messages by means of the vessel's communications equipment; and (viii) gather any other information relating to fisheries in the fishery waters or other areas as may be authorized by license or authorization; (c) carry out the observers duties safely; and (d) disembark at such time and place as may be determined by the Secretary or in accordance with an access agreement. (7) The operator shall provide the observer, while on board the vessel, at no expense to the Government with food, accommodation and medical facilities equivalent to officers or such reasonable standard as may be acceptable to the Secretary. (8) In addition to the requirements in subsection (7), the Secretary may require the operator to pay in full the following costs of the authorized observer - (a) travel costs to and from the vessel; (b) such salary as may be notified by the Secretary, being the full amount of such salary; and (c) full insurance coverage. (9) Any operator and master of any vessel with a valid license issued in accordance with this Act shall allow and assist any observer to have full access to any place within the Cook Islands where fish taken in the fishery waters is unloaded or transhipped, to remove samples and to gather any information relating to fisheries in the fishery waters.