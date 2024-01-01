Decret N 2021-790 du 08 Decembre 2021 Determinant Les Modalites de Suivi, Controle et Surveillance des Peches
Observers
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 36Translated text:
Any vessel engaging in fishing in waters under Ivorian jurisdiction is required to carry Ivorian technical observers in a proportion of at least 10%.
The procedures for the activity of technical observers, as well as their rights and obligations, are established by an order of the Minister in charge of fisheries.
Vessel Tracking
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 32Translated text:
Any vessel fishing in waters under Ivorian jurisdiction is required to install on board or possess a positioning and localization device in perfect working order.
This device must be compatible with the equipment of the Fisheries Monitoring Center of Côte d'Ivoire.
The organization and operation of the satellite-based positioning and localization system for fishing vessels are established by an order from the Minister in charge of fisheries.