Fisheries and Aquaculture Law 2016

The State sustainably manages, in the interest of the national community and taking into account its commitments under international conventions, the biological and fishery resources of the waters under Ivorian jurisdiction, which constitute a national heritage.

To this end, the State promotes responsible fishing and adopts conservation and participatory management measures that ensure the sustainability of biological and fishery resources.

The institutional mechanisms for the participation of concerned stakeholders in the sustainable management of biological and fishery resources are established by regulation