Decree n°2007-0014/PR/MAEM
Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
Does the law/regulation require foreign vessels to employ national labor?
Article 3Translated text:
The professional fishing license is granted to Djiboutian nationals and to fishing vessels registered in the Republic of Djibouti.
Article 5Translated text:
Any fishing vessel registered in Djibouti must reserve execution jobs as a priority for Djiboutian nationals.
Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Article 12Translated text:
Any professional fishing vessel must carry out its activity under the conditions provided for by law. In the event of an offense duly noted, the captain and/or owner is liable to the sanctions provided for by the legislation and regulations in force, in particular the Law establishing the Fisheries Code.
Vessel Registration & License Management
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 15Translated text:
The Director may temporarily suspend a fishing license if its holder contravenes the regulations in force.
Article 16Translated text:
In the event of a duly noted repeat offense, the Minister may definitively withdraw the license.