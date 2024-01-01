Decree n°2007-0014/PR/MAEM

  • Language: French
  • Year: 2007

Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions

Does the law/regulation require foreign vessels to employ national labor?

  • Article 3

    The professional fishing license is granted to Djiboutian nationals and to fishing vessels registered in the Republic of Djibouti.

  • Article 5

    Any fishing vessel registered in Djibouti must reserve execution jobs as a priority for Djiboutian nationals.

Vessel Registration & License Management

What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?

  • Article 15

    The Director may temporarily suspend a fishing license if its holder contravenes the regulations in force.

  • Article 16

    In the event of a duly noted repeat offense, the Minister may definitively withdraw the license.