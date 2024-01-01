Anyone who uses non-regulatory fishing gear will be punished with the fine provided for by the Penal Code for 5th class contraventions, namely a fine not exceeding 50,000 FD. Art.39.- Anyone who knowingly sold or purchased products from fishing carried out in violation of the requirements of this Code will be punished with a fine not exceeding 200,000 FD.

Anyone who uses prohibited fishing gear or fishes in prohibited areas or at prohibited times will be punished with a fine not exceeding 100,000 FD.

Anyone who fishes using explosives or substances that are poisonous or harmful to the life of fish, or has them on board, is liable to a fine not exceeding 200,000 FD.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.