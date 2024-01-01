REGULATION (EU) 2017/2107 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL of 15 November 2017 laying down management, conservation and control measures applicable in the Convention area of the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT), and amending Council Regulations (EC) No 1936/2001, (EC) No 1984/2003 and (EC) No 520/2007

If the ICCAT Executive Secretary notifies the Commission of a possible violation by Union fishing vessels of Article 7(2) and Article 14(1) and (2), the Commission shall without delay inform the flag Member State concerned. That Member State shall immediately investigate the situation and, if the vessel is fishing in association with objects that could affect fish aggregation, including FADs, shall request the vessel to stop fishing and, if necessary, leave the area without delay. The flag Member State concerned shall without delay report to the Commission the results of its investigation and the corresponding measures taken. The Commission shall forward that information to the coastal State and to the ICCAT Executive Secretary.

The FAD management plan for CPC purse seine and baitboat fleets must include the following: (1) Description (a) FAD types: AFAD = anchored; DFAD = drifting (b) Type of beacon/buoy (c) Maximum number of FAD to be deployed per purse seine and per FAD type (d) Minimum distance between AFADs (e) Incidental by-catch reduction and utilisation policy (f) Consideration of interaction with other gear types (g) Statement or policy on ‘FAD ownership’; (2) Institutional arrangements (a) Institutional responsibilities for the FAD management plan (b) Application processes for FAD deployment approval (c) Obligations of vessel owners and masters in respect of FAD deployment and use (d) FAD replacement policy (e) Additional reporting obligations beyond this Regulation (f) Conflict resolution policy in respect of FADs (g) Details of any closed areas or periods, e.g. territorial waters, shipping lanes, proximity to artisanal fisheries, etc.; (3) FAD construction specifications and requirements (a) FAD design characteristics (a description) (b) Lighting requirements (c) Radar reflectors (d) Visible distance (e) FAD markings and identifier (f) Radio buoy markings and identifier (requirement for serial numbers) (g) Echo sounder buoy markings and identifier (requirement for serial numbers) (h) Satellite transceivers (i) Research undertaken on biodegradable FADs (j) Prevention of loss or abandonment of FADs (k) Management of FADs recovery; (4) Applicable period for the FAD management plan; (5) Means for monitoring and reviewing the implementation of the FAD management plan.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.