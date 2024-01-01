Fisheries Act

(1) A licencing officer may in his discretion grant licences to take fish in Fiji fisheries waters. (2) Every licence granted under this Act shall terminate on the 31st December next after the day of issue. It shall be personal to the holder, shall not be transferable and shall be subject to such conditions as the licencing officer shall think fit to endorse thereon in accordance with this Act or any regulations made thereunder. (3) No person shall take fish in Fiji fisheries waters by way of trade or business or as an employee of a person carrying on the trade or business of a fisherman unless such person is authorised by a licence to take fish: Provided that:- (a) a person who takes fish with a line from the shore or with a spear shall not be required to obtain such a licence; (b) the Minister may by regulation exempt any person from the necessity of possessing such a licence; (Subsection substituted by 26 of 1964, s3 and amended by 22 of 1977, 52) (4) Subject to the provisions of subsection (2) of section 12 of the Marine Spaces Act, no licence to take fish in Fiji fisheries waters shall be granted to any person owning, operating or manning any fishing vessel registered elsewhere than Fiji without the prior approval of the Minister.