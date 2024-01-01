Offshore Fisheries Management Regulations 2014

(1) The master of a vessel licensed or authorised under the Decree shall comply with the following conditions- (a) ensure that the original licence or a certified copy, together with any endorsement, shall be kept on board at all times and displayed clearly in the wheelhouse; (b) ensure that the vessel clearly displays, on both sides and the deck, its international radio call sign or the country (Flag State) registration number; (c) the master shall complete in English, daily, catch reports or logsheets and submit them, along with true copies of the landing slips and dock receipts, to the Director, a copy of logsheets not later than 2 days after completion of the trip; (d) unless othenvise authorised by the Permanent Secretary, land all fish taken during the period of validity of the licence or authorisation in Fiji; (e) provide 72 hours' notice of a request to tranship fish or bunker or re- provision the vessel, and the vessel may only tranship in an approved port or designated area within Fiji fisheries waters and at a time and under such conditions as specified by the Permanent Secretary; (f) allow any authorised and identified officer to board the vessel in Fiji fisheries waters for the purpose of inspection and examination; and (g) ensure that each member of the crew complies with the terms and conditions of any access agreement and any written law. (2) The operator of a fishing vessel licensed or authorised under this Decree shall comply with the following conditions- (a) install, maintain and operate a registered Mobile Transceiver Unit at all times and in accordance with the manufacturer's specifications and operating instmctions and standards approved by the Director; (b) ensure that no person tampers or interferes with the Mobile Transceiver Unit and that the unit is not altered, damaged or disabled; (c) ensure that the Mobile Transceiver Unit is switched on and is operational at all times during the period of validity of the licence or authorisation; (d) upon notification by the Director that the vessel's Mobile Transceiver Unit has failed to report, shall ensure that reports containing the vessel's name, call sign, position expressed in Latitude and Longitude to minutes of arc, and date and time of the report, arc communicated to the Director at intervals of 8 hours or such shorter period as specified by the Director, commencing from the time of notification of the failure of the unit, and such reports shall continue until such time the unit is confirmed operational by the Director; (e) if it is not possible to make anyone or more of the further position reports as above, or when the Director so directs, the master of the vessel shall immediately stow the fishing gear and take the vessel directly to a port identified, and as soon as possible, report to the Director that the vessel is being, or has been, taken to port with gear stowed; (f) ensure the continuous monitoring of the international distress and calling frequency 2182 khz (HF), and the international safety and calling frequency 156.8 Mhz (channel 16, VHF-FM) to facilitate communication with the fisheries management, surveillance and enforcement authorities of Fiji; (g) ensure that a recent and up to date copy of the International Code of Signals (INTERCO) is on board and accessible at all times; (h) ensure that the crew members do not directly or indirectly contaminate the Fiji fisheries waters in any way (and in the case of a Fiji fishing vessel, Fiji fisheries waters and waters beyond Fiji fisheries waters), including by the discharge of any object or substance or by any act or omission that is likely to cause damage to or deterioration in the quality of the marine resources such as~ (i) non-biodegradable rubbish or debris; (ii) the discharge of a poison, chemical or noxious substance, including but not limited to oil, petroleum, solvents, or metals; and (iii) the introduction of disease to the Fiji fisheries waters. (i) ensure that all objects and substances likely to cause damage to or deterioration in the quality of marine resources is stored on board the vessel and returned to port; (j) that the following records or logs are maintained on board the vessel - (i) catch log; (ii) engineer's log; (iii) ship's log; and (iv) freezer log; (k) nominate, appoint and maintain an agent who shaH be resident in Fiji and who shall have authority to receive and respond to any legal process and shall notify the Permanent Secretary of the name and address of such agent; (l) that the master of the vessel is able to communicatc in the English language, and in the event that the master is not able to communicate as such, the operator or his or her agent shall ensure that there is a translator on board the vessel at all times; (m) confirms that any communication, information, document, direction, request or response to or from that agent shall be deemed to have been sent to, or received from the vessel operator; (n) a licensed fishing vessel shall comply with the requircments for the marking of such vessel prescribed in Schedule 5; and (o) where any information submitted to the Director or Pennanent Secretary in an application for a licence, authorisation or permit has changed, the operator shall provide notification of such changes to the Director within one month from the date the change is effected. (3) A fishing vessel licence or authorisation issued in accordance with the Decree may contain such other terms and conditions and- (a) shall be issued for a specified type, class or species of fish provided that a vessel licensed or authorised to catch certain species sha11 ensure that such species constitute at lenst 70 percent of the total catch prior to landing or transhipment, whichever occurs earlier; (b) may be issued for a specified area of Fiji fisheries waters; (c) shall specify which types of fishing and related activities are permitted under the licence; (d) may specify a port or ports at which the vessel may tranship, land,l'e-fuel or re-provision; (e) may specify such further conditions in relation to any fishing permitted under the permit, including any applicable conditions in relation to total allowable catch or effOlt, as are necessary or desirable; (f) may specify the number of citizens who are to be employed as crew aboard the vessel during the licence period; (g) shall be endorsed in respect of any support craft carried on board and any aircraft used for any fishing operation; (h) may require the placement of observers in accordance with section 70 of the Decree; (i) may impose conditions relating to the operation of fish aggregating devices, including the requirement to limit the number of such devices allowed under any pennit; (j) shall be seaworthy and contain adequate life safety equipment or survival gear for each passenger and crew member including for the authorised observer; (k) shall be subject to manning requirements determined by the Maritime and Safety Authority of Fiji; and (l) shall be subject to such further terms and conditions imposed by the Permanent Secretary.