2012 Offshore Fisheries Management Act
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 78
(1) Unless otherwise prescribed, the Director shall authorise any landing, transhipment, bunkering or provisioning involving any vessel in Fiji fisheries waters or in a port of Fiji in accordance with any applicable access agreement, fisheries management agreement, and any requirement which may be prescribed. (2) The Director shall attach such conditions as may be prescribed and may attach additional conditions as he or she thinks fit which are consistent to any condition which may be prescribed, to any authorisation granted under subsection (1). (3) The master, owner, charterer or operator of the vessel authorised in accordance with this section shall comply with all applicable laws of Fiji and any conditions of such authorisation. (4) The Director may suspend or revoke such authorisation if there is failure to comply with the conditions of the authorisation or the requirements of this Decree. (5) Any person who undertakes any landing, transhipment, bunkering or provisioning activity in respect of a fishing vessel without an authorisation issued pursuant to this section,