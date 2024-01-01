Fisheries Regulations, 2010 (L.I. 1968)
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Observers
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 35
(1) The Minister shall on the recommendation of the Commission designate as an observer any person with the requisite expertise and knowledge who (a) does not hold a licence issued for commercial fishing; (b) does not purchase fish for the purpose of retail; and (c) is not an owner, operator or manager of an enterprise that . catches, processes or transports fish. (2) An observer shall (a) monitor fishing activities; (b) examine and measure fishing gear, scientific data and other observations and take samples in accordance with sampling plans; (c) monitor landed fish and ascertain the weight and species of fish caught and retained while at wharf; (d) conduct biological examination and sampling of fish which includes total plate count parasites, pathogenic microbes and faecal indications; and (e) carry out any other duties that the Commission may determine.
Transshipment
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 33
(1) A person shall not transship fish from a Ghanaian fishing vessel to a foreign fishing vessel that is not licensed under the Act or vice-versa. (2) A person shall not transship fish from a Ghanaian industrial vessel to a semi-industrial vessel or to canoes or vice-versa. (3) A person shall not transfer fish from one canoe to another canoe or from a semi-industrial to a canoe except in areas where there are no safe landing facilities and with the consent of the owners. (4) A fishing vessel of fifty gross registered tonnage and above or licensed as an industrial vessel shall deposit their catches at approved ports in the country. (5) A person shall not transfer fish from one canoe to another canoe or from a semi-industrial vessel to a canoe except in verifiable emergency situations. (6) A carrier or a servicing vessel that services the fishing operations of a vessel in the fishing waters of this country shall be licensed by the Commission. (7) A vessel calling at a port to carry fish outside this country shall pay the appropriate transshipment fee to the Commission. (8) Transshipment of fish can only be undertaken at authorised ports. (9) A carrier shall declare its load at the authorised port before transshipment. (10) A person who contravenes sub-regulations (1), (2), (3), (4) or (5) commits an offense and is liable on summary conviction to the fine specified under section 132 (2) of the Act.