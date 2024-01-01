Fisheries Regulations, 2010 (L.I. 1968)

(1) A person shall not transship fish from a Ghanaian fishing vessel to a foreign fishing vessel that is not licensed under the Act or vice-versa. (2) A person shall not transship fish from a Ghanaian industrial vessel to a semi-industrial vessel or to canoes or vice-versa. (3) A person shall not transfer fish from one canoe to another canoe or from a semi-industrial to a canoe except in areas where there are no safe landing facilities and with the consent of the owners. (4) A fishing vessel of fifty gross registered tonnage and above or licensed as an industrial vessel shall deposit their catches at approved ports in the country. (5) A person shall not transfer fish from one canoe to another canoe or from a semi-industrial vessel to a canoe except in verifiable emergency situations. (6) A carrier or a servicing vessel that services the fishing operations of a vessel in the fishing waters of this country shall be licensed by the Commission. (7) A vessel calling at a port to carry fish outside this country shall pay the appropriate transshipment fee to the Commission. (8) Transshipment of fish can only be undertaken at authorised ports. (9) A carrier shall declare its load at the authorised port before transshipment. (10) A person who contravenes sub-regulations (1), (2), (3), (4) or (5) commits an offense and is liable on summary conviction to the fine specified under section 132 (2) of the Act.

(1) The Minister shall on the recommendation of the Commission designate as an observer any person with the requisite expertise and knowledge who (a) does not hold a licence issued for commercial fishing; (b) does not purchase fish for the purpose of retail; and (c) is not an owner, operator or manager of an enterprise that . catches, processes or transports fish. (2) An observer shall (a) monitor fishing activities; (b) examine and measure fishing gear, scientific data and other observations and take samples in accordance with sampling plans; (c) monitor landed fish and ascertain the weight and species of fish caught and retained while at wharf; (d) conduct biological examination and sampling of fish which includes total plate count parasites, pathogenic microbes and faecal indications; and (e) carry out any other duties that the Commission may determine.

(1) A person fishing (a) under the authority of a licence issued for commercial fishing shall not dump from any vessel, fish that has been caught which is suitable for human consumption; or (b) for personal use or for seafood shall not dump fish that is suitable for human consumption;

(1) The use of fish aggregating device in tuna fishing shall conform with the Regulations of the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tuna. (2) During periods of moratorium on the use of a fish aggregating device, a person shall not carry on board a tuna vessel, a radio beacon or any device associated with a fish aggregating device.

(1)(a) A person shall not within the fishery waters of this country (a) use any fishing method that aggregates fish by light attraction including use of portable generator, switchboard, bulbs beyond 500 watts or bulbs whose cumulative light intensity attracts fish and long cable to facilitate light production or any other contrivance for the purpose, of aggregating fish by light; (b) use bamboo for the purpose of aggregating fish of aggregating fish by light;

(1) A person shall not within the fishery waters of this country (a) use any fishing method that aggregates fish by light attraction including use of portable generator, switchboard, bulbs beyond 500 watts or bulbs whose cumulative light intensity attracts fish and long cable to facilitate light production or any other contrivance for the purpose of aggregating fish by light; (b) use bamboo for the purpose of aggregating fish; (c) use explosives, obnoxious chemicals and any other prohibited fishing methods which render fish more easily caught; or (d) operate pair-trawling.

