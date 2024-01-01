Fishing Regulations 2008
Vessel Tracking
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Regulation 52
(3) The master of the licensed ship or vessel to which an approved Vessel Monitoring System unit is fitted shall- (a) ensure that the Vessel Monitoring System unit is operating at ail times while fishing and undertaking related activities in the fisheries waters; (b) take reasonable measures to ensure that, if the Vessel Monitoring System unit ceases to operate, he or she is made aware of that fact; (c) immediately alter becoming aware that the Vessel Monitoring System unit has ceased to operate, notify the Vessel Monitoring System administrator of that fact; (d) ensure, prior to engaging in any fishing activity or related activity, that- (i) the Vessel Monitoring System unit has been switched on, (ii) the operation of the Vessel Monitoring System unit has been tested, (iii) the Vessel Monitoring System administrator has confirmed that the Vessel Monitoring System unit is operating.