Ghana Maritime Act, 2002, Act 630
Vessel Registration & License Management
What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?
Article 13
(1) The President shall appoint a registrar of ships in accordance with article 195 of the Constitution. (2) The registrar is responsible for the registration of ships, fishing vessels and any other navigation vessels that are prescribed by law and shall perform the functions conferred on the registrar under the Ghana Shipping Act, 2003 (Act 645) and any other enactment.