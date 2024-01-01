FISHERIES (GENERAL) REGULATIONS (2012)

(1) Pursuant to section 7 of the Act, person shall use any vessel for fishing in Kenya fishery waters unless there is in force in relation to that vessel a valid certificate of registration. (2) A certificate of registration of a fishing vessel in Form DF/CR 1 in the First Schedule may, on application to and approved by the Director, be issued on payment of the fee prescribed in the Second Schedule. (3) With the approval of the Minister, the Director may, in writing, exempt any owner of a vessel from payment of the whole or part of the registration fee. (4) For purposes of ascertaining whether or not a vessel complies with the provisions of the Act, a licensing officer may direct that before any vessel is registered under these Regulations, the owner shall produce the vessel for inspection by an authorized officer. (5) The licensing officer shall allot an identification number, which may include letters, to the vessel in respect of which a certificate of registration is issued, and shall cause an entry of the allotted identification number of registration to be made in a register to be kept for that purpose. (6) Any person who contravenes this regulation shall be guilty of an offense and shall be liable to the penalties set forth in section 7 of the Act.