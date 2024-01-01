(1) Subject to subsection (3) no person shall engage in fishing for marine mammals in the Kenya fishery waters or use any port in Kenya for equipping or supplying a vessel intended to be used for fishing for marine mammals. (2) Any marine mammal caught either intentionally or unintentionally shall be released immediately and returned to the waters from which it was taken with the least possible injury.

(1) No person shall dump gear, moorings or other objects in the sea or leave unnecessarily or abandon such objects in the sea or on the seabed if they may adversely affect fish or other marine organisms including by continuing to enmesh, trap or otherwise catch fish, impede harvesting operations, damage harvesting gear or endanger vessels.

(11) Unless the contrary is proved, any person who is found in possession of any illegal fishing gear, including explosives, poison or any device capable of producing an electric shock on or near the fishery waters shall be presumed to be undertaking an unlawful activity contrary to this Act.

(1) Any person who sells or exports fish or fish products intended for human consumption shall comply with all applicable food quality, health and sanitation requirements and shall not sell or export such fish or fish products which — (a) are adulterated; (b) are contaminated with or contains a poisonous or harmful substance or pathogenic micro-organisms; (c) have not met applicable inspection standards; or (d) are otherwise injurious to human health.

(1) No person who has clear cause to believe that a fish, fish product or other fisheries resources have been obtained in contravention of this Act shall buy, sell, possess or otherwise trade in such fish, fish products, or other fisheries resources.

(1) No person shall use, permit to be used or attempt to use or carry on board a vessel- (a) fishing gear that has not been authorized by a valid and applicable licence issued pursuant to this Act for the purpose of fishing unless otherwise provided in this Act; (l) firearms or other electrical shock devices for the purpose of fishing including stunning, disabling or killing fish or in any way rendering fish to be caught easily; (5) No person shall — (a) permit to be used, use or attempt to use any explosive, poison or other noxious substance for the purpose of killing, stunning, disabling or catching fish, or in any way rendering fish more easily caught; or (b) carry or have in possession or control any explosive, electric shock device, poison or other noxious substance in circumstances indicating an intention of using such substance for any of the purposes referred to in subparagraph (a). (6) Any explosive, electric shock device, poison or other noxious substance found on board any fishing vessel shall be presumed, unless the contrary is proved, to be intended for the purposes referred to in paragraph (1) (a) of subsection (42).

(1) No person shall use, permit to be used or attempt to use or carry on board a vessel- (b) any fish aggregating device unless an authorization has been issued in accordance with this Act;

(1) In approving or renewing licences and authorizations pursuant to this Act, and in setting the level of any performance bond required pursuant to section 134, the Director-General shall take into account the extent to which the relevant fishing vessel, including its operator or other relevant person, as appropriate, has — (f) in the case of an operator or person, complied with applicable laws of other States and international conservation and management measures;

(1) Where the Director-General has reason to suspect that a foreign fishing vessel is, or has been, involved in the contravention of an international conservation or management measure in areas beyond the national jurisdiction of Kenya, the Director-General may, and in cases where such measure has been notified pursuant to section 31(1) — (a) provide to the appropriate authorities of the flag State, relevant coastal States, relevant regional fisheries management organization and others as appropriate, relevant information, including any available evidence, relating to such contravention; (b) request immediate investigations by the flag State; (c) when such foreign fishing vessel is in a port in Kenya, promptly notify the appropriate authorities of the flag State of the vessel accordingly; and (d) take additional measures in conformity with international law, including such measures as the flag State of the vessel has expressly requested or to which it has consented and any measures agreed through the relevant regional fisheries management organization.

(1) The Director-General shall by notice in the Gazette give notice of any international conservation and management measures recognized by Kenya for the purposes of this Act.

