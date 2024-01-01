(1) There shall be established an observer programme Board for the purpose of collecting, recording and reporting reliable and accurate information for scientific, management, and compliance purposes including, among other things — (a) the species, quantity, size, age, and condition of fish taken; (b) the methods by which, the areas in which, and the depths at which, fish are taken; (c) the effects of fishing methods on fish, and the environment; (d) all aspects of the operation of any vessel; (e) processing, transportation, transhipment, storage, or disposal of any fish; (f) monitoring the implementation of management measures and applicable international conservation and management measures; and

(g) any other matter that may assist the Director- General to obtain, analyse, or verify information

for fisheries scientific, management, and compliance purposes. (2) Observers may be deployed as may be directed by the Director-General in accordance with this Act, or any applicable international agreement or arrangements, including an agreement or arrangement with the objective of carrying out fisheries monitoring, control and surveillance operations jointly or in co-operation with the Government of Kenya, or any international conservation and management measures on any vessel used for fishing, transhipment, transportation or landing of fish within and beyond the Kenyan fishery waters and such other uses as may fall within the scope of this Act.