Fisheries Management and Development Act
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 147
(1) There shall be established an observer programme Board for the purpose of collecting, recording and reporting reliable and accurate information for scientific, management, and compliance purposes including, among other things — (a) the species, quantity, size, age, and condition of fish taken; (b) the methods by which, the areas in which, and the depths at which, fish are taken; (c) the effects of fishing methods on fish, and the environment; (d) all aspects of the operation of any vessel; (e) processing, transportation, transhipment, storage, or disposal of any fish; (f) monitoring the implementation of management measures and applicable international conservation and management measures; and
(g) any other matter that may assist the Director- General to obtain, analyse, or verify information
for fisheries scientific, management, and compliance purposes. (2) Observers may be deployed as may be directed by the Director-General in accordance with this Act, or any applicable international agreement or arrangements, including an agreement or arrangement with the objective of carrying out fisheries monitoring, control and surveillance operations jointly or in co-operation with the Government of Kenya, or any international conservation and management measures on any vessel used for fishing, transhipment, transportation or landing of fish within and beyond the Kenyan fishery waters and such other uses as may fall within the scope of this Act.
Article 148
(1)The Director-General may, in writing, appoint — (a) inspectors for purposes of monitoring compliance and management and auditing, including inspections of vessels, premises and facilities and aquaculture establishments to gather information, and report on the fulfilment of pre-licensing requirements and any obligations pursuant to this Act; and (b) observers for purposes of the observer programme established under section 147, in accordance with such standards and procedures as may be prescribed or approved by the Board. (2) An inspector or observer shall on request identify himself and produce proof of identification as an inspector or observer.
Article 149
Any observer who performs duties in areas beyond national jurisdiction in accordance with this Act, any international agreement or international conservation and management measures shall, unless the contrary is provided, continue to be subject to all provisions of this Act, and all proof of identification as an operators, crew members or other relevant persons towards such observer under this Act shall be fully applicable.
Article 150
(1) The operator of any fishing vessel required as a condition of licence granted to it to land all or part of its catch in Kenya shall cause such landings to take place only where an observer or inspector is present to monitor the offloading and otherwise perform his/her functions pursuant to this Act. (2) An operator who does not comply with subsection (1) commits an offense and shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand shillings, and in addition the applicable licence shall be cancelled and no further licence shall be issued for at least one year from the time of the offense in respect of the vessel or operator.