Reformulation of certain provisions of the Law on the Fisheries and Aquaculture Code - Law No. 2018-026, of December 26, 2018

Reformulation of certain provisions of the Law on the Fisheries and Aquaculture Code - Law No. 2018-026, of December 26, 2018Language: FrenchYear: 2018Fishing Offenses & InfractionsDoes the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?Article 93PDF (page 16)Source URLTranslated text:It is punishable by a fine of 150,000,000 Ariary to 210,000,000 Ariary for industrial fishing and from 45,000,000 Ariary to 120,000,000 Ariary for artisanal fishing, any person who: b. abandons fishing gear at sea;