Reformulation of certain provisions of the Law on the Fisheries and Aquaculture Code - Law No. 2018-026, of December 26, 2018

  • Language: French
  • Year: 2018

Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • Article 93

    Translated text:

    It is punishable by a fine of 150,000,000 Ariary to 210,000,000 Ariary for industrial fishing and from 45,000,000 Ariary to 120,000,000 Ariary for artisanal fishing, any person who: b. abandons fishing gear at sea;