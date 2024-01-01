Fisheries and Aquaculture Code
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 1Translated text:
Transshipment: Any act involving the transfer at sea of fishery products from one vessel to another.
Article 57Translated text:
The fishing logbook must contain, in particular, data on the identity of the vessel, the composition of total catches by target and by-catch species, discard statistics, fishing effort statistics, the fishing location, the date and duration of fishing, and information on transhipments.
Article 60Translated text:
All transshipments by fishing vessels in waters under Malagasy jurisdiction are prohibited.
Notwithstanding paragraph 1 of this article, transshipments by foreign vessels may be carried out in ports or in roadsteads, subject to the requirements of use and the port of entry.
The relevant terms and conditions are set by regulation.
The landing of fishery products must be subject to controls by the authority responsible for fisheries surveillance in application of the provisions of the Port State Measures.