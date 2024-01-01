Transshipment

Translated text:

All transshipments by fishing vessels in waters under Malagasy jurisdiction are prohibited.

Notwithstanding paragraph 1 of this article, transshipments by foreign vessels may be carried out in ports or in roadsteads, subject to the requirements of use and the port of entry.

The relevant terms and conditions are set by regulation.

The landing of fishery products must be subject to controls by the authority responsible for fisheries surveillance in application of the provisions of the Port State Measures.