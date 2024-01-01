Law No. 2013-029 establishing the Merchant Shipping Code

Translated text:

1- Any ship that possesses Mauritanian nationality and consequently receives an act of Mauritanization: 1.1 - subject to the provisions of articles 49 and 50 above, built in Mauritania or regularly imported. 1.2 - having a name in accordance with the provisions of section 2 below (article 59) 1.3 - measured in accordance with the provisions of section 5 below (article 68)

2 - The vessel must also meet the following ownership conditions: 2.1 - be owned by natural or legal persons under Mauritanian law 2.1.1- Must own at least 51% of the vessel when owned by individuals, and 2.1.2. - if the vessel is owned by a legal entity, have its registered office in Mauritania, and hold at least 51% of the shares owned by Mauritanian shareholders or associates, with shares subscribed by nationals to be registered. 2.1.3 if the ship is owned by an individual and legal entities, the shares must be owned, without any condition of proportion in the capital distribution, by Mauritanian nationals fulfilling the conditions of paragraph 2.1.1 above and by companies fulfilling the conditions of paragraph 2.1.2 above. 2.2 in addition, must be of Mauritian nationality: 2.2.1 in public limited companies, the chairman of the board of directors, the managing directors and the majority of the members of the board of directors. 2.2.2 in joint-stock companies, shares subscribed by nationals must be registered shares 2.2.3 in SARLs and partnerships, managers and partners holding at least 51% of the capital must be registered shareholders.

3 - Mauritanian nationality may also be possessed by any vessel belonging to: 3.1 to natural persons having the nationality of a State with which a reciprocity agreement has been concluded and who have their domicile or habitual residence in that State 3.2 to trading companies of a State with which a reciprocity agreement has been concluded and which are represented or established in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. 3.3 to a foreign company or its subsidiary having acquired it as part of an investment in the fisheries sector and covered by an establishment agreement.