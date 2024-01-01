Transshipment

Translated text:

A decree taken in the Council of Ministers on the report of the Minister responsible for fisheries designates the Mauritanian port(s) authorized to receive foreign fishing vessels on call.

The designated ports must, as far as possible, allow the controls provided for by the provisions of international conventions relating to the control of vessels by the port State.

Foreign fishing vessels are only authorized to access port services and to carry out landing or transhipment operations in the ports thus designated.

The list of said ports is communicated by appropriate means to the international or regional organizations concerned.