Décret nº 2-92-1026 fixant les conditions et les modalités de délivrance et de renouvellement de la licence de pêche dans la zone économique exclusive.
Article 4Translated text:
Failure to comply with one of the obligations provided for in it Article 2 above results in the suspension or non-renewal role of the fishing license, Suspension of the fishing license is lifted when the obligations provided for are fulfilled.
The obligations in article 2 only relate to provision of all the information required for the management of a fishery.
Article 6Translated text:
No authorization can be granted if, according to the opinion of the NRH, the study referred to in article 4 above is carried out appear a risk of contamination of maritime waters or if the activity of the maritime fishing establishment whose creation is requested, including when it concerns an aquaculture farm established on land, endangers the life of fish species living in maritime waters, harms their reproduction or disrupts their habitat.
Article 11Translated text:
Any authorization for a maritime fishing establishment is immediately suspended for a period which cannot exceed six (6) months in the following cases: I. if it appears that the activities of said establishment, particularly when it is an aquaculture farm, threatens fish species found in maritime waters or if they harm their reproductive capacity or disrupt their habitat. A new request can be made when the operator has taken all the measures required to put an end to this threat; 2. in the event of non-compliance with the terms of the agreement attached to the authorization; 3. in the case of a trap, in the event of capture of species not authorized by the convention in a proportion greater than 5% in relation to the volume of overall authorized catches; 4. in the event of non-payment of the fee within the deadlines