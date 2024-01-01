Décret nº 2-92-1026 fixant les conditions et les modalités de délivrance et de renouvellement de la licence de pêche dans la zone économique exclusive.

Any authorization for a maritime fishing establishment is immediately suspended for a period which cannot exceed six (6) months in the following cases: I. if it appears that the activities of said establishment, particularly when it is an aquaculture farm, threatens fish species found in maritime waters or if they harm their reproductive capacity or disrupt their habitat. A new request can be made when the operator has taken all the measures required to put an end to this threat; 2. in the event of non-compliance with the terms of the agreement attached to the authorization; 3. in the case of a trap, in the event of capture of species not authorized by the convention in a proportion greater than 5% in relation to the volume of overall authorized catches; 4. in the event of non-payment of the fee within the deadlines

No authorization can be granted if, according to the opinion of the NRH, the study referred to in article 4 above is carried out appear a risk of contamination of maritime waters or if the activity of the maritime fishing establishment whose creation is requested, including when it concerns an aquaculture farm established on land, endangers the life of fish species living in maritime waters, harms their reproduction or disrupts their habitat.

The obligations in article 2 only relate to provision of all the information required for the management of a fishery.

Failure to comply with one of the obligations provided for in it Article 2 above results in the suspension or non-renewal role of the fishing license, Suspension of the fishing license is lifted when the obligations provided for are fulfilled.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.