Nauru Fisheries Act 1997

(1) The Chief Executive Officer shall make such arrangements and take such measures as may be appropriate to enable him to provide information to and exchange information with other states and organisations concerning fisheries management strategies. (2) The information that may be provided to and exchanged with international, regional or sub-regional organisations may include information about - (a) catch and effort statistics in respect of fishing operations in fisheries waters; and (b) relevant biological and statistical data; and (c) relevant laws of Nauru; and (d) actions with respect to decisions taken and mutually agreed upon between the Republic and the organisation.

(3) The information that may be provided to and exchanged with states with which the Republic has reached agreement concerning cooperation in fisheries surveillance, monitoring and enforcement may include information about - (a) the location and movement of foreign fishing boats; and (b) foreign boat licensing; and (c) fisheries surveillance and law enforcement activities; and (d) evidentiary material; and (e) such other information as appears to him to be necessary or desirable to assist those states to enforce their fisheries laws and to deter breaches of those laws.

(4) Where he has reason to believe that a foreign fishing boat has engaged in activities that undermine any internationally, regionally or sub-regionally accepted conservation and management measures with regard to fisheries and marine resources, or that breach the fisheries management laws of another state, the Chief Executive Officer shall - (a) provide to the appropriate authorities of the flag state of the boat such information, including evidentiary material, relating to those activities, as may be necessary to assist the flag state in identifying the boat; and (b) when the boat is voluntarily in the port of Nauru, promptly notify the appropriate authorities of the flag state of the boat accordingly; and

(c) take such measures as appear to him to be necessary or desirable in order to secure compliance by the boat with those fisheries conservation and management measures or laws or in order to enable another state to enforce its fisheries laws in respect of the boat.