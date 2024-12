(2) Upon receipt of a signal, the master of the vessel shall cause to be put in appropriate place, a ladder, manrope or safety line strong enough to facilitate boarding by an enforcement officer or authorised observer.

Dumping of edible and marketable sea product. Fishing vessel licensed to fish in Nigeria's territorial waters, or its exclusive economic zone, shall not dump edible and marketable sea product at sea.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.