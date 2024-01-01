Vessel Monitoring System Regulations, 2000
Vessel Tracking
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Full TextSummary:
The purpose of the Regulations is to implement the provisions of Title 27, Palau National Code, which provide for the monitoring of foreign fishing vessels in the coastal waters of the Republic. The Regulations provide for monitoring by way of Automatic Location Communicator. They prescribe rules for installation, operation and maintenance of such devices, and procedures in the case of malfunctioning. The Regulations also apply to any other fishing vessel as prescribed by statute or by the Minister.