Law 57
Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
What labor laws apply to fishing workers on ships carrying a national flag?
article 73Translated text:
Vessels registered in the special charter registry will be subject to the same technical, labor and safety obligations imposed by Panamanian legislation on its Merchant Marine.
Vessel Registration & License Management
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
article 49Translated text:
The following shall constitute grounds for ex officio cancellation of the vessel's registration: 1. The execution of acts that affect the national interests. 2. Serious non-compliance with the legal regulations in force in Panama or with maritime safety regulations, pollution prevention, maritime protection or international conventions ratified by the Republic of Panama. 3. The expiration of the provisional navigation patent or the regulatory patent without it having been renewed within a term of five years, counted as of the expiration date, unless the reasons for which the request for renewal was not filed in due time have been substantiated. 4. The use of the vessel for smuggling, illicit or clandestine trade, piracy or for the commission of other crimes. 5. The presentation of forged or altered documents. 6. Abandonment of the vessel. 7. The registration of the vessel in any other registry, except in the special charter registries, in accordance with the formalities in accordance with the formalities provided for in this Law. 8. The total loss of the vessel. 9. The high incidence of detentions due to serious or recurrent deficiencies detrimental to maritime safety. maritime safety. 10. Other cases established by law and international law.