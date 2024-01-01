The Authority will fine the vessels, its owners, shipowners, operators, captains, ultimate beneficiary or any other person or legal entity connected to a fishing violation, who will be jointly liable for violations to the incumbent norms; or for the actions or omissions against the norms of other States or regional or subregional fisheries management organizations identified by the Authority or communicated to it by the competent authorities of another Sate or regional or subregional fisheries management organizations, incurred by vessels of any nationality in continental waters and in marine areas under the autonomy or jurisdiction of Panama, or in marine areas located further from the Panamanian jurisdiction. Additionally, the Authority will fine persons and legal entities as it corresponds, for violations of incumbent norms regarding fishing, aquaculture, connected activities and fishing-related activities. The fines established in this article will be without prejudice to the competencies and/or rights of other entities.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.