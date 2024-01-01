Law 204
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
article 122Translated text:
The Authority will fine the vessels, its owners, shipowners, operators, captains, ultimate beneficiary or any other person or legal entity connected to a fishing violation, who will be jointly liable for violations to the incumbent norms; or for the actions or omissions against the norms of other States or regional or subregional fisheries management organizations identified by the Authority or communicated to it by the competent authorities of another Sate or regional or subregional fisheries management organizations, incurred by vessels of any nationality in continental waters and in marine areas under the autonomy or jurisdiction of Panama, or in marine areas located further from the Panamanian jurisdiction. Additionally, the Authority will fine persons and legal entities as it corresponds, for violations of incumbent norms regarding fishing, aquaculture, connected activities and fishing-related activities. The fines established in this article will be without prejudice to the competencies and/or rights of other entities.