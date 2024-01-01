Merchant Shipping Act of 1975

(1) Subject to Sections 15 and 17, the Registrar shall not register a ship under this Act unless– (a) the ship is owned wholly by a qualified person, or by persons each of whom is a qualified person; and (b) the ship is not registered in any other country. (2) For the purposes of this Act– (a) a person who is a citizen of Papua New Guinea; and (b) a corporation– (i) that is established under, and is subject to, the laws of Papua New Guinea; and (ii) that has its principal place of business in Papua New Guinea, being a corporation that is– (iii) registered by the Investment and Promotion Authority to carry on business as a shipowner in Papua New Guinea; or (iv) a national enterprise within the meaning of Section 3 of the Investment Promotion Act 1992. is a qualified person and no other person is a qualified person. (3)[22] [23]Where the Registrar has reasonable cause to believe, and does believe, that any ship registered under this Act should not continue to be so registered, he may direct the Registrar to require the master and owner of the ship, or either of them, to produce evidence his satisfaction that the ship should continue to be so registered. (4)[24] [25]If within such time as may be determined by the Authority, not being less than 30 days, the evidence referred to in Subsection (3) is not produced, the ship is liable to forfeiture.