Decree Law No. 25977
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?
Article 7Translated text:
The rules adopted by the State to ensure the conservation and rational exploitation of hydrobiological resources in jurisdictional waters may be applied beyond 200 nautical miles, to those multizonal resources that migrate to adjacent waters or that come from them to the coastline due to its nutritional association with other marine resources or because it corresponds to reproduction or breeding habitats.
Peru will promote the adoption of international agreements and mechanisms in order to ensure compliance with such standards by other States, subject to the principles of responsible fishing.
Article 9Summary:
Article 9 of Decree Law No. 25977 states that the Ministry of Production must base its decisions on scientific evidence and socioeconomic factors, which includes international measures.
Vessel Registration & License Management
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 43Translated text:
For the development of fishing activities as stipulated by the Regulation of this Law, natural and legal persons will require the following: c) Fishing Permit: 1.- For the operation of fishing vessels flying the national flag; and, 2.- For the operation of fishing vessels flying a foreign flag.
What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?
Article 52Translated text:
The Ministry of Fisheries maintains the General Fisheries Registry, which consists of:
- Fishing Vessel Property Registry, which is public.
- The other Registries indicated in the Regulations of this Law.
Vessel Tracking
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 12Translated text:
The management systems referred to in the preceding article must consider, as appropriate, access regimes, total allowable catch, magnitude of fishing effort, closed periods, fishing seasons, minimum catch sizes, prohibited or reserve areas, fishing gear, gear, methods and systems, as well as the necessary monitoring, control and surveillance actions.
Its scope of application may be total, by geographic areas or by population units.