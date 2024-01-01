Decree Law No. 25977

Translated text:

The rules adopted by the State to ensure the conservation and rational exploitation of hydrobiological resources in jurisdictional waters may be applied beyond 200 nautical miles, to those multizonal resources that migrate to adjacent waters or that come from them to the coastline due to its nutritional association with other marine resources or because it corresponds to reproduction or breeding habitats.

Peru will promote the adoption of international agreements and mechanisms in order to ensure compliance with such standards by other States, subject to the principles of responsible fishing.