General Fisheries Law Regulation (D.S. N° 012-2001-PE)

33.1 In accordance with the provisions of Article 44 of the Law, the determined period for fishing permits for larger-scale fishing vessels flying the national flag is valid from the moment this right is granted until it expires in accordance with the rules of this Regulation.

33.2 To maintain the validity of the period and the content of the fishing permit, the owners of the fishing vessels must certify to the General Directorate of Extraction and Fish Processing of the Ministry of Production that they have not increased the authorized hold capacity in their fishing permit, as well as certify the operational condition of their vessels. It is also required to have carried out extractive activity in the previous year and paid the corresponding fishing rights.

To certify that they have not increased the authorized hold capacity in their fishing permit and the operational condition of their vessels, the fishing vessel owners must submit, in January of each year, to the General Directorate of Extraction and Fish Processing, a sworn statement of not having increased the hold capacity and a copy of the vessel's registration certificate issued by the Maritime Authority, with the current endorsement at the time of its submission. The said sworn statement does not validate the excess hold capacity of the fishing vessels, in which case the owners must proceed in accordance with the current legislation. The discovery of fraud or falsehood in the stated sworn statement will result in the penal and administrative actions provided by law.

33.4 The owners of vessels who, for economic reasons, decide not to conduct fishing activities for a period longer than one year and communicate this circumstance to the National Directorate of Extraction and Fish Processing within a period not exceeding one year from the cessation of operations, are exempt from certifying the performance of extractive activities referred to in the previous paragraphs. In this case, the fishing permit will be suspended until the owner requests their re-incorporation into fishing activities. Suspension and re-incorporation require an express statement from the Ministry of Production.

33.5 For fishing vessels flying a foreign flag, the period will be determined in each case based on the authorized resource and will not exceed one year.

33.6 The lists corresponding to vessels with valid fishing permits, which will be published according to the provisions of Article 14 of this Regulation, will only include the vessels of owners who comply with the requirements established in this article. Vessels not included in the mentioned lists will have their fishing permits suspended until the owner requests their re-incorporation or until they comply with the provisions of paragraphs 33.2 and 33.3 of this article. If the suspension is maintained for two consecutive years, the fishing permit will be terminated.

33.7 Vessels of owners who, due to duly accredited force majeure and timely reported to the Ministry of Fisheries, fail to demonstrate compliance with the minimum annual fishing effort equivalent to a hold capacity of the vessel, will not be included in the suspension referred to in the previous paragraph.

33.8 Owners who fail for two consecutive years to demonstrate that they have conducted fishing activities and have the established operational conditions will be sanctioned with the termination of the fishing permit for their vessels, except as provided in paragraphs 33.4 and 33.7, if applicable.