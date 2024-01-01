Regulations for the Supervision and Sanction of Fishing and Aquaculture Activities. Supreme Decree No. 017-2017-PRODUCE –

  • Language: Spanish
  • Year: 2017

Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 134

    Translated text:

    The following are administrative violations in fishing and aquaculture activities: VIOLATIONS RELATED TO EXTRACTIVE ACTIVITIES 16. Extracting hydrobiological resources using explosives, toxic materials, contaminants, and other elements established by regulations, and/or carrying such materials on board; as well as possessing hydrobiological resources or products extracted using explosives, toxic materials, or contaminants, according to the corresponding physical-sensory evaluation or other according to the relevant regulations.