Regulations for the Supervision and Sanction of Fishing and Aquaculture Activities. Supreme Decree No. 017-2017-PRODUCE

Translated text:
The following are administrative violations in fishing and aquaculture activities:
VIOLATIONS RELATED TO EXTRACTIVE ACTIVITIES
16. Extracting hydrobiological resources using explosives, toxic materials, contaminants, and other elements established by regulations, and/or carrying such materials on board; as well as possessing hydrobiological resources or products extracted using explosives, toxic materials, or contaminants, according to the corresponding physical-sensory evaluation or other according to the relevant regulations.