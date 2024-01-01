Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Fisheries Management Act 2016

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Article 18

    PDF (page 23)Source URL

    International conservation and management measures in international agreements – (1) The Minister may, for any treaties, agreements or arrangements Samoa enters into, give effect to the international conservation and management measures required under the agreement by: (a) proposing regulations to be made under section 92; (b) declaring, by Order in the Savali, that whole or part of a conservation and management measure has the force of law in Samoa; (c) endorsing a fisheries management plan that gives effect to an international conservation and management measure as having the force of law in Samoa; or (d) imposing conditions to any existing licence or imposing conditions on future licences, by Order in the Savali. (2) The Fisheries Division must: (a) keep copies of all the international conservation and management measures that are in effect in Samoa; and (b) make a list of the measures available to the public. (4) The Order under subsection (1)(d) must, after its first publication, be published every other six (6) months thereafter for at least 2 years.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 42

    PDF (pages 38-39)Source URL

    (1) A person commits an offense who: (a) permits to be used, uses, or attempts to use an explosive, poison, or other noxious substance for the purpose of killing, stunning, disabling, or catching fish, or in any way rendering fish more easily caught; or (b) permits to be carried, carries or has in the person’s possession or control any explosive, poison, or other noxious substance in circumstances evidencing an intention of using the explosive, poison, other noxious substance for any of the purposes referred to in paragraph (a), and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding 1,000 penalty units or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months, or both. (2) Any explosive, poison, or other noxious substance found on board a fishing vessel is presumed, unless the contrary is proved, to be intended for the purposes referred to in subsection (1)(a). (3) A person who lands, sells, receives, or is found in possession of any fish taken by any means which is in contravention of subsection (1)(a), commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding 500 penalty units or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six (6) months, or both. (4) In any proceedings for anoffense under this section: (a) a certificate, as to the cause and manner of death of or injury to any fish, signed by the Chief Executive Officer (or by a person authorised, in writing, by the Chief Executive Officer) is, unless the contrary is proved, sufficient evidence as to the matters stated in the certificate; and (b) the prosecution must give the defendant not less than 14 days’ notice in writing of the prosecution’s intention to adduce a certificate under paragraph (a).

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • Article 81

    PDF (page 64)Source URL

    (1) A person must not destroy, throw overboard, conceal or abandon any fish, fish product, fishing gear, net, log, return, record, document, electric shock device, explosive, poison or other noxious substance, or any other thing with intent to avoid seizure or the detection of an offense under this Act. (2) A person who contravenes subsection (1) commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding 10,000 penalty units.

In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?

  • Article 82

    PDF (pages 64-65)Source URL

    (1) A person commits an offense of serious violation if the person: (a) conducts fishing without a licence, authorisation or fishing right; (b) fails to maintain accurate records of catch and catch- related data, as required by this Act or a licence, including serious misreporting of catch contrary to this Act or to a licence; (c) conducts fishing – (i) in a closed area; (ii) during a closed season; or (iii) without, or after attainment of, a quota established in the fishery waters or by an applicable sub regional or regional fisheries management organisation or arrangement; (d) conducts fishing directed at a stock, which is subject to a moratorium or for which fishing is prohibited; (e) uses prohibited fishing gear; (f) falsifies or conceals the markings, identity or registration of a fishing vessel; (g) conceals, tampers with or disposes of evidence relating to an investigation or anticipated investigation; (h) commits multiple violations, which together constitute a serious disregard of conservation and management measures; (i) commits any other serious violations specified under this Act or prescribed by regulations. (2) A person convicted for a serious violation offense is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding 100,000 penalty units.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to fish aggregating devices?

  • Article 92

    PDF (page 69)Source URL

    (1) The Head of State, acting on the advice of Cabinet, may make regulations to give effect to the provisions or for the purposes of this Act, and in particular may make the following regulations: ... (l) regulating fish aggregating devices and the rights to the aggregated fish, and prescribing times and the minimum distances from those devices where vessels may fish;