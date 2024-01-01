(1) A person commits an offense who: (a) permits to be used, uses, or attempts to use an explosive, poison, or other noxious substance for the purpose of killing, stunning, disabling, or catching fish, or in any way rendering fish more easily caught; or (b) permits to be carried, carries or has in the person’s possession or control any explosive, poison, or other noxious substance in circumstances evidencing an intention of using the explosive, poison, other noxious substance for any of the purposes referred to in paragraph (a), and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding 1,000 penalty units or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months, or both. (2) Any explosive, poison, or other noxious substance found on board a fishing vessel is presumed, unless the contrary is proved, to be intended for the purposes referred to in subsection (1)(a). (3) A person who lands, sells, receives, or is found in possession of any fish taken by any means which is in contravention of subsection (1)(a), commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding 500 penalty units or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six (6) months, or both. (4) In any proceedings for anoffense under this section: (a) a certificate, as to the cause and manner of death of or injury to any fish, signed by the Chief Executive Officer (or by a person authorised, in writing, by the Chief Executive Officer) is, unless the contrary is proved, sufficient evidence as to the matters stated in the certificate; and (b) the prosecution must give the defendant not less than 14 days’ notice in writing of the prosecution’s intention to adduce a certificate under paragraph (a).