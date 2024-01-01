Fisheries Management Act 2016
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 44
Transhipment – (1) A person must not tranship fish to or from a foreign vessel in fisheries waters unless the transhipment: (a) is provided in the vessel’s licence or an applicable access agreement; or (b) is granted under subsection (2). (2) The Chief Executive Officer: (a) may – (b) must attach prescribed conditionto the transhipment authorisation; and (c) may – (ii) impose new a condition. (3) The holder of a transhipment authorisationmust comply (i) with or without conditions (including conditions under subsection (3)), issue a transhipment authorisation permitting the vessel to tranship fish; (ii) refuse to issue the transhipment authorisation; or (iii) amend, suspend or revoke the transhipment authorisation; (i) amend, suspend or revoke a condition of the transhipment authorisation if the condition or a requirement of this Act is contravened; or with any applicable laws of Samoa and any condition of the authorisation. (4) A person who contravenes subsection (1) or a condition of the transhipment authorisation commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding 10,000 penalty units.