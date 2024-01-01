(1) The Minister must not issue a licence under section 28 if the Chief Executive Officer advises the Minister that issuing the licence will contravene: (a) a requirement of this Act; (b) a fisheries treaty or a fisheries management agreement or fishery management plan; or (c) an international conservation or management measure binding on Samoa. (2) The Minister may, acting on the advice of the Chief Executive Officer, refuse an application for a licence on any or more of the following grounds: (a) the owner or operator is the subject of proceedings under the bankruptcy laws of any country and reasonable financial assurances have not been provided; (b) there has been a failure to satisfy a judgment or other determination for a contravention of this Act or an access agreement by the owner or operator of the vessel for which application for a licence has been made until such time as the judgment or other determination has been made; (c) the owner or operator of a vessel has contravened, or the vessel has been used to contravene conservation and management measures adopted by a regional or sub-regional fisheries management organisation to which Samoa is a party; (d) the owner or operator of a vessel has contravened, or the vessel has been used to contravene a fisheries treaty; (e) the owner or operator of a vessel has committed, or the vessel has been used to commit an offense under any other enactment; (f) if the fishing vessel for which the application is made does not have good standing on the Vessel Register maintained by the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency; (g) any previous offending history of the owner, operator or master of the vessel; (h) any other prescribed grounds.