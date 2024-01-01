Decree n° 2016-1804
Does the law/regulation require foreign vessels to employ national labor?
Article 21Translated text:
Without prejudice to the provisions of article 20 of this decree, foreign chartered fishing vessels are subject to the following conditions for obtaining and validating authorization:
- the under-supply situation is duly noted by the competent services of the Minister in charge of Sea Fisheries, who will issue a certificate;
- the chartering is carried out by a legal entity of Senegalese nationality with responsibility for a duly approved treatment unit located in Senegal;
- the existence of a supply contract between the legal entity of Senegalese nationality and the person in charge of the vessel, specifying, among other things, the maximum catch capacity of the vessel to be chartered;
- chartering is authorized only for tuna vessels (pole-and-line vessels, seiners and longliners);
- the catch capacity of the chartered vessel must match the processing and storage capacities of the processing unit. The relevant departments of the Ministry responsible for marine fisheries will assess this situation;
- the chartered vessel must carry at least one observer;
- the duration of the charter vessel's license is one year at most, renewable once;
-
- half the crew of the chartered vessel, excluding staff, are Senegalese maritime registrants;
- all catches from chartered vessels are landed in Senegal and processed by the processing unit.