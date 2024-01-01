Marine Fisheries Code

Translated text:

Any foreign industrial fishing vessel authorized to operate in maritime waters under Senegalese jurisdiction must take on board at least one observer under the conditions defined by order of the Minister in charge of marine fisheries.

For vessels flying the Senegalese flag, the taking on board of an observer is not systematic. It may be provided for scientific and control reasons, the terms of which are defined by order of the Minister responsible for fisheries.

However, vessels of less than 50 gross registered tons may be exempted from taking an observer on board, under the conditions defined by order of the Minister responsible for maritime fisheries. fishing.