Fisheries and Aquaculture Regulations
Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?
Article 9
(1) A person shall not engage in fishing for - (a) sea turtles; (b) immature rays or immature sharks, and where a sea turtle or immature ray or immature shark is caught as by-catch or in any other circumstances, it shall be immediately released and not be harmed, destroyed, killed or kept for any reason. (2) The Director may require fishing vessels to install turtle excluder devices in its fishing gear as a condition of licence. (3) A person shall not in the fishery waters or on a Sierra Leone vessel in any place within or beyond national jurisdiction, remove any part from the body of a shark or a ray, including the fins. (4) The operator of a fishing vessel that lands or tranships any shark or ray in the fishery waters, or of a Sierra Leone fishing vessel in any place within or beyond the national jurisdiction of Sierra Leone, shall ensure that each shark landed or transhipped is whole and intact, with no part of its body mutilated or removed. (5) A person who contravenes this Regulation commits an offense and is liable on conviction, to such fines and penalties set out in the Fourth Schedule.