(1) No person shall, for the purpose of killing, taking, stunning, stupefying or disabling fish or in any way rendering fish more easily caught- (a) use, permit to be used or attempt to use; (b) support or facilitate any person to use or attempt to use; (c) carry, permit to be carried, possess or control; or (d) place in the water or assist in placing in the water, any chemical, poison or noxious substance, bomb, electrical device, or material (whether of manufactured or of natural origin), dynamite or explosive substance or device.

(1) No person shall deploy, maintain, monitor or recover a fish to deploy, aggregating device or associated electronic equipment in the fisheries waters, maintain fish and no Sierra Leone fishing vessel shall deploy, maintain, monitor or recover a aggregating fish aggregating device or associated electronic equipment in areas beyond device national jurisdiction, except with permission of the Director of Fisheries and in accordance with such conditions as may be prescribed, or as the Director of Fisheries may specify or as are otherwise specified in this Act and an applicable access agreement or international conservation and management measure.

(1) No person shall engage in any of the following activities authorisation without a valid licence or authorisation issued by the Director of Fisheries required. under this Act– (g) deployment, maintenance, monitoring and retrieval of any fish aggregating device and associated electronic equipment or as appropriate fishing around such a device;

In particular, the relevant judicial or administrative proceeding shall take into account - (ii) international and national best practices in relation to serious offenses, including their definition in international fishery instruments;

This Act applies to and in relation to- (d) all persons (including non-citizens), and vessels (including foreign vessels) in relation to areas within or beyond the jurisdiction of Sierra Leone - (i) following in hot pursuit conducted in accordance with international law; or (ii) as required by this Act or any international conservation and management measure, or permitted by international law or any convention, treaty, access agreement, fisheries management agreement or other arrangement or agreement to which Sierra Leone is a party.

(1) A person shall not engage in fishing for - (a) sea turtles; (b) immature rays or immature sharks, and where a sea turtle or immature ray or immature shark is caught as by-catch or in any other circumstances, it shall be immediately released and not be harmed, destroyed, killed or kept for any reason. (2) The Director may require fishing vessels to install turtle excluder devices in its fishing gear as a condition of licence. (3) A person shall not in the fishery waters or on a Sierra Leone vessel in any place within or beyond national jurisdiction, remove any part from the body of a shark or a ray, including the fins. (4) The operator of a fishing vessel that lands or tranships any shark or ray in the fishery waters, or of a Sierra Leone fishing vessel in any place within or beyond the national jurisdiction of Sierra Leone, shall ensure that each shark landed or transhipped is whole and intact, with no part of its body mutilated or removed. (5) A person who contravenes this Regulation commits an offense and is liable on conviction, to such fines and penalties set out in the Fourth Schedule.

(1) A person shall not- (a) dump gear, moorings and other objects in the sea; (b) leave unnecessarily or abandon such objects in the sea or on the seabed if they may adversely affect fish or other marine organisms, impede harvesting operations, damage harvesting gear or endanger vessels.

A person shall not, for the purpose of fishing use, permit to be used or attempt to use- (a) fishing gear that has not been authorised by a valid and applicable licence issued under these Regulations; (b) the technique of pair trawling; (c) monofilament net; (d) more than 1 net at a time when fishing with trawl net; (e) attachments to any trawl net, except as specified in the Sixth Schedule; (f) a gill net, whether drifting or set, in any river of body of water forming part of the riverine system if the mesh of the net is less than 45 millimetres in stretched diagonal length; (g) a beach seine net; or (h) firearms, lights or other electrical devices or poison, including stunning, disabling, catching or killing fish, or in any way rendering fish to be caught more easily.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.