Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Fisheries and Aquaculture Regulations

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

    A person shall not, for the purpose of fishing use, permit to be used or attempt to use- (a) fishing gear that has not been authorised by a valid and applicable licence issued under these Regulations; (b) the technique of pair trawling; (c) monofilament net; (d) more than 1 net at a time when fishing with trawl net; (e) attachments to any trawl net, except as specified in the Sixth Schedule; (f) a gill net, whether drifting or set, in any river of body of water forming part of the riverine system if the mesh of the net is less than 45 millimetres in stretched diagonal length; (g) a beach seine net; or (h) firearms, lights or other electrical devices or poison, including stunning, disabling, catching or killing fish, or in any way rendering fish to be caught more easily.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

    (1) A person shall not- (a) dump gear, moorings and other objects in the sea; (b) leave unnecessarily or abandon such objects in the sea or on the seabed if they may adversely affect fish or other marine organisms, impede harvesting operations, damage harvesting gear or endanger vessels.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?

    (1) A person shall not engage in fishing for - (a) sea turtles; (b) immature rays or immature sharks, and where a sea turtle or immature ray or immature shark is caught as by-catch or in any other circumstances, it shall be immediately released and not be harmed, destroyed, killed or kept for any reason. (2) The Director may require fishing vessels to install turtle excluder devices in its fishing gear as a condition of licence. (3) A person shall not in the fishery waters or on a Sierra Leone vessel in any place within or beyond national jurisdiction, remove any part from the body of a shark or a ray, including the fins. (4) The operator of a fishing vessel that lands or tranships any shark or ray in the fishery waters, or of a Sierra Leone fishing vessel in any place within or beyond the national jurisdiction of Sierra Leone, shall ensure that each shark landed or transhipped is whole and intact, with no part of its body mutilated or removed. (5) A person who contravenes this Regulation commits an offense and is liable on conviction, to such fines and penalties set out in the Fourth Schedule.

Sierra Leone's Fisheries and Aquaculture Act

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

    This Act applies to and in relation to- (d) all persons (including non-citizens), and vessels (including foreign vessels) in relation to areas within or beyond the jurisdiction of Sierra Leone - (i) following in hot pursuit conducted in accordance with international law; or (ii) as required by this Act or any international conservation and management measure, or permitted by international law or any convention, treaty, access agreement, fisheries management agreement or other arrangement or agreement to which Sierra Leone is a party.

    In particular, the relevant judicial or administrative proceeding shall take into account - (ii) international and national best practices in relation to serious offenses, including their definition in international fishery instruments;

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to fish aggregating devices?

    (1) No person shall engage in any of the following activities authorisation without a valid licence or authorisation issued by the Director of Fisheries required. under this Act– (g) deployment, maintenance, monitoring and retrieval of any fish aggregating device and associated electronic equipment or as appropriate fishing around such a device;

    (1) No person shall deploy, maintain, monitor or recover a fish to deploy, aggregating device or associated electronic equipment in the fisheries waters, maintain fish and no Sierra Leone fishing vessel shall deploy, maintain, monitor or recover a aggregating fish aggregating device or associated electronic equipment in areas beyond device national jurisdiction, except with permission of the Director of Fisheries and in accordance with such conditions as may be prescribed, or as the Director of Fisheries may specify or as are otherwise specified in this Act and an applicable access agreement or international conservation and management measure.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

    (1) No person shall, for the purpose of killing, taking, stunning, stupefying or disabling fish or in any way rendering fish more easily caught- (a) use, permit to be used or attempt to use; (b) support or facilitate any person to use or attempt to use; (c) carry, permit to be carried, possess or control; or (d) place in the water or assist in placing in the water, any chemical, poison or noxious substance, bomb, electrical device, or material (whether of manufactured or of natural origin), dynamite or explosive substance or device.