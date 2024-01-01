Fisheries and Aquaculture Regulations
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 20
(1) The Director may, by written notice to the holder of a licence or authorisation or that person's agent, suspend or cancel any licence or authorisation issued under these Regulations for any of the following reasons -(a) a contravention of the terms and conditions of the licence or authorisation, these Regulations; (b) a contravention of any applicable law or international agreement which provides for such suspension or cancellation; (c) failure to submit to the legal or administrative process or comply with the requirements of a fine, penalty or other determination; or (d) the Director, having regard to the nature and seriousness of a contravention and on the advise of the Scientific Economic and Technical Committee considers it appropriate to suspend or cancel the licence or authorisation; (e) the occurrence of a material change of circumstances affecting the eligibility criteria for the licence or authorisation, including - (i) registration of a company or a vessel; (ii) ownership or beneficial ownership or control of a company or vessel since the time of licence approval; or (iii) characteristics, identification markings, or gear of any licensed industrial fishing vessel; (f) where information furnished by the licence or authorisation holder in connection with the licence application is untrue, incomplete or misleading; (g) where a licence or authorisation is transferred, without the written approval of the Director; (h) where the Scientific Economic and Technical Committee considers it appropriate to suspend or cancel the licence or authorisation to implement conservation and management measures under these Regulations; or (i) for such other reasons as may be prescribed by law.