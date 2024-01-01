(1) The Director may, by written notice to the holder of a licence or authorisation or that person's agent, suspend or cancel any licence or authorisation issued under these Regulations for any of the following reasons -(a) a contravention of the terms and conditions of the licence or authorisation, these Regulations; (b) a contravention of any applicable law or international agreement which provides for such suspension or cancellation; (c) failure to submit to the legal or administrative process or comply with the requirements of a fine, penalty or other determination; or (d) the Director, having regard to the nature and seriousness of a contravention and on the advise of the Scientific Economic and Technical Committee considers it appropriate to suspend or cancel the licence or authorisation; (e) the occurrence of a material change of circumstances affecting the eligibility criteria for the licence or authorisation, including - (i) registration of a company or a vessel; (ii) ownership or beneficial ownership or control of a company or vessel since the time of licence approval; or (iii) characteristics, identification markings, or gear of any licensed industrial fishing vessel; (f) where information furnished by the licence or authorisation holder in connection with the licence application is untrue, incomplete or misleading; (g) where a licence or authorisation is transferred, without the written approval of the Director; (h) where the Scientific Economic and Technical Committee considers it appropriate to suspend or cancel the licence or authorisation to implement conservation and management measures under these Regulations; or (i) for such other reasons as may be prescribed by law.