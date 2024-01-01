Vessel Registration & License Management

Fisheries and Aquaculture Regulations

What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?

  • Article 20

    Article 20

    (1) The Director may, by written notice to the holder of a licence or authorisation or that person's agent, suspend or cancel any licence or authorisation issued under these Regulations for any of the following reasons -(a) a contravention of the terms and conditions of the licence or authorisation, these Regulations; (b) a contravention of any applicable law or international agreement which provides for such suspension or cancellation; (c) failure to submit to the legal or administrative process or comply with the requirements of a fine, penalty or other determination; or (d) the Director, having regard to the nature and seriousness of a contravention and on the advise of the Scientific Economic and Technical Committee considers it appropriate to suspend or cancel the licence or authorisation; (e) the occurrence of a material change of circumstances affecting the eligibility criteria for the licence or authorisation, including - (i) registration of a company or a vessel; (ii) ownership or beneficial ownership or control of a company or vessel since the time of licence approval; or (iii) characteristics, identification markings, or gear of any licensed industrial fishing vessel; (f) where information furnished by the licence or authorisation holder in connection with the licence application is untrue, incomplete or misleading; (g) where a licence or authorisation is transferred, without the written approval of the Director; (h) where the Scientific Economic and Technical Committee considers it appropriate to suspend or cancel the licence or authorisation to implement conservation and management measures under these Regulations; or (i) for such other reasons as may be prescribed by law.

Sierra Leone's Fisheries and Aquaculture Act

  • Article 7

    Article 7

    (1) There shall be a Scientific, Economic and Technical of Scientific, Committee which shall be responsible to advice the Ministry on – (d) granting, renewal, suspension or revocation of licences.

  • Article 13

    Article 13

    (1) No person shall use any vessel for fishing in Sierra Leone of fishing fishery waters unless the vessel has a valid certificate of registration issued by vessels. the Director of Fisheries under this Act, notwithstanding any registration requirements under the Merchant Shipping Act. (2) Prior to importation, construction, or acquisition of a new fishing vessel or gear, or conversion of a vessel into a fishing vessel, the authorisation of the Director of Fisheries shall first be obtained in order to- (a) manage fishing capacity; (b) ensure that any vessel does not engage in or support illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities; (c) verify the information provided by the applicant (d) undertake a full background check of the history of compliance ensuring that the concerned fishing vessel and its potential owner has never been involved in illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities; or (e) that the ownership of the vessel has subsequently changed and the new owner has provided sufficient evidence demonstrating that the previous owner or operator has no further legal, beneficial of financial interest in, or control of the vessel.