Law of Fisheries Management

(1) For the purposes of this section: (a) large-scale driftnets” means gillnets or other nets or a combination of nets that are more than two and a half kilometers in length whose purpose is to enmesh, entrap, or entangle fish by drifting on the surface of, or in, the water column; (b) “configured” to use large-scale drift-nets means having on board assembled gear that collectively would allow the vessel to deploy and retrieve large-scale driftnets. (2) The operator of any vessel in Somali waters, or of any Somali vessel within the area of competence of a relevant regional fisheries management organization or otherwise beyond areas of national jurisdiction shall not use large-scale driftnets. (3) An operator of a vessel shall be presumed to have used large-scale driftnets if it is found operating in Somali waters or in the area of competence of a relevant regional fisheries management organization and the vessel is configured to use large-scale driftnets. (4) The operator of a vessel subject to this Act that is configured to use large-scale driftnets shall ensure that such driftnets and related fishing equipment are stowed or secured in such a manner that they are not readily available to be used for fishing. (5) Any operator who does not comply with any requirement in subsections (2), (3) or (4) commits an offense and upon conviction shall be liable to a fine provided in the First Schedule or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding five years, or to both, and in addition, the prohibited gear shall be forfeited to the State and any other penalty provided under this Act.