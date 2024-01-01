Distant Water Fisheries Development Act

(1) Each person who intends to engage in distant water fisheries shall obtain a permit for each fishing vessel from the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries. The foregoing shall also apply where a person intends to amend any permitted matter: Provided, That minor matters prescribed by Presidential Decree shall be reported. <Amended by Act No. 8852, Feb. 29, 2008; Act No. 11690, Mar. 23, 2013; Act No. 13001, Jan. 6, 2015> (2) Notwithstanding paragraph (1), where a fishing vessel which is granted a permit for offshore fisheries under Article 41 (1) of the Fisheries Act is permitted to be engaged in fishery activities in any waters under the jurisdiction of a foreign state in accordance with an agreement on fisheries or an agreement on fisheries cooperation with a foreign state or foreigner (hereinafter referred to as “fisheries cooperation with a foreign state”), the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries may grant a permit under paragraph (1) without applying the permission standards for distant water fisheries under paragraph (8). <Newly Inserted by Act No. 13001, Jan. 6, 2015> (3) A person who intends to obtain a permit for distant water fisheries pursuant to paragraph (1) may file an application for permission for concurrent businesses with respect to the very same fishing vessel depending on the structure and performance of such fishing vessel, as prescribed by Ordinance of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. <Newly Inserted by Act No. 13001, Jan. 6, 2015> (4) The Minister of Oceans and Fisheries shall, where granting a permit for distant water fisheries, do so by dividing the areas of fisheries operations into the Pacific, the Atlantic, and the Indian Ocean: Provided, that he/she may, depending on the type of distant water fishery, grant a permit for the Pacific, the Atlantic, and the Indian Ocean as one area of fisheries operations. <Newly Inserted by Act No. 13001, Jan. 6, 2015> (5) Notwithstanding paragraph (4), if deemed necessary, the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries may grant a permit for the area of fisheries operations after adjustment thereof through fisheries cooperation with a foreign state. <Newly Inserted by Act No. 13001, Jan. 6, 2015> (6) Where it is deemed necessary for fisheries cooperation with a foreign state, protection of overseas fisheries resources, or public interests, the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries may grant permits, specifying the time for fisheries. <Newly Inserted by Act No. 13001, Jan. 6, 2015> (7) A person who intends to be engaged in distant water fisheries through an overseas local corporation established jointly with a foreigner, shall report thereon to the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries. Any person who intends to modify any reported matter shall report such modification. <Amended by Act No. 8852, Feb. 29, 2008; Act No. 11690, Mar. 23, 2013; Act No. 13001, Jan. 6, 2015> (8) The types of distant water fisheries that require permission under paragraph (1) shall be prescribed by Presidential Decree, and those matters necessary for permission, standards for permission, permission for modification, and reporting on minor matters under paragraph (1), and report or report of modification under paragraph (7) shall be prescribed by Ordinance of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. <Amended by Act No. 8852, Feb. 29, 2008; Act No. 11690, Mar. 23, 2013; Act No. 13001, Jan. 6, 2015> (9) The Minister of Oceans and Fisheries shall grant a permit under paragraph (1) to an applicant, except in any of the following cases: <Newly Inserted by Act No. 11982, Jul. 30, 2013; Act No. 13001, Jan. 6, 2015>

Where any defect is found in any application document specified by Ordinance of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, such as a business plan for distant water fisheries; Where permission is subject to restriction under Article 7 (1); Where an applicant falls under a ground for disqualification as prescribed in Article 8 (1); Where an application fails to meet any of the standards for permission for distant water fisheries prescribed by Ordinance of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, such as the size of a fishing vessel; Where the permit quota for distant water fisheries under paragraph (10) is exceeded; Where permission contravenes any other restriction under this Act or any other statute. (10) If necessary, the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries may determine the permit quota for distant water fisheries, based upon the status of marine resources, the number of deep-sea fishing vessels, other natural and social conditions, etc. <Amended by Act No. 8852, Feb. 29, 2008; Act No. 11690, Mar. 23, 2013; Act No. 11982, Jul. 30, 2013> (11) A person who has obtained a new permit for distant water fisheries under Article 7 (2) shall be deemed to have succeeded to an administrative disposition, burdens, conditions, etc., imposed with respect to the previous permit for distant water fisheries. <Newly Inserted by Act No. 13001, Jan. 6, 2015> (12) Matters necessary for the permit quota for distant water fisheries under paragraph (10) shall be prescribed by Ordinance of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. <Amended by Act No. 8852, Feb. 29, 2008; Act No. 11690, Mar. 23, 2013; Act No. 11982, Jul. 30, 2013; Act No. 13001, Jan. 6, 2015>