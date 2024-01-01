Fisheries Act

(1) Each fishery business license under Article 8 shall be effective for ten years: Provided, That the period of validity of such a license may be shortened to less than ten years, where the license is subject to Article 4 (4) of this Act or Article 8 (5) of the Fishing Ground Management Act, or where Presidential Decree prescribes necessary matters concerning the protection of fishery resources and coordination of fisheries. (2) The head of a Si/Gun/Gu shall, upon request by a fishery right holder, permit an extension of the period of validity within the limit of ten years from the expiry of the license, except a ground falling under the proviso to paragraph (1) exists, any subparagraph of Article 13 (7) or any subparagraph of 34 (1). In such cases, the total period of extensions as permitted shall not exceed ten years, if such extensions are permitted over several times. (3) Even where a fishery right holder has not requested an extension of the period of validity, the head of a Si/Gun/Gu may, upon request by a registered holder to the fishery right, permit an extension of the period of validity of the fishery right. (4) The head of Si/Gun/Gu shall notify the applicant of whether to grant a permit within the period prescribed by Ordinance of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries from the date he or she receives a request for a permit under the former part of paragraph (2) or (3). <Newly Inserted on Jan. 8, 2019> (5) If the head of a Si/Gun/Gu fails to notify the applicant of whether to grant a permit within the period prescribed in paragraph (4) or of an extension of the processing period under statutes or regulations related to processing civil petitions, a permit shall be deemed granted on the date following the date of expiry of the relevant period (referring to the extended or re-extended period, where the processing period is extended or re-extended under statutes or regulations related to processing civil petitions). <Newly Inserted on Jan. 8, 2019> (6) A fishery right shall be extinguished simultaneously upon the expiration of the period of validity of the license concerned or the extended period as permitted under paragraph (2).