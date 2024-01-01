Fishery Resource Management Act

(1) No one shall capture or gather fishery resources using explosives, poisons or electricity. (2) No one shall keep or use toxic chemicals prescribed in subparagraph 7 of Article 2 of the Chemicals Control Act for the purpose of cultivating fishery resources or removing foreign substances attached to fishing implements or fishing nets: Provided, That where the use is permitted by an administrative agency or the head of relevant Ministry, as prescribed by Presidential Decree, this shall not apply. <Amended on Jun. 4, 2013; Mar. 24, 2020>

(3): Double or multi-layered gill nets shall not be used to capture and gather fishery resources: Provided, That where the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries or Mayors/Do Governors have approved, or a report on fisheries in the sea area prescribed by Presidential Decree is submitted, this shall not apply. <Amended on Mar. 23, 2013>

