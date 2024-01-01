Fishing Vessel Act

(1) In order to ensure the safe operation of fishing vessels,fishing vessels falling under subparagraph 1 (a) or (b) of Article 2 (fishing vessels engaged in inland waters fishing under the Inland Waters Fisheries Act, etc.,as prescribed by Ordinance of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries ) The owner of a fishing vessel ( excluding specified fishing vessels)must install and operate a device that automatically transmits the location of the fishing vessel (hereinafter referred to as “fishing vessel location transmitting device”) in accordance with the standards prescribed by the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries. However, the Commissioner of the Coast Guard may set standards if necessary for rapid response in the event of a marine accident and automation of reporting of fishing vessel departure and arrival. <Amended 2013. 3. 23., 2014. 11. 19., 2017. 7. 26., 2018. 12. 31.> (2) If the wireless equipment pursuant to Article 5, Paragraph 1 has the function of a fishing vessel location transmitting device, it is deemed to be equipped with a fishing vessel location transmitting device. (3) If the fishing vessel location transmitting device is broken or lost, the owner or captain of the fishing vessel under paragraph (1) shall report the fact to the Commissioner of the Coast Guard without delay and then repair or repair the fishing boat location transmitting device for normal operation by the deadline prescribed by Presidential Decree. Measures such as reinstallation must be taken. <Amended 2014. 11. 19., 2017. 7. 26., 2017. 10. 31., 2020. 2. 18.> (4) The state or local government may support all or part of the installation costs within the budget for the owner of a fishing vessel who installs a fishing vessel location transmitting device.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.