Act No. 2 of 1996

  • Language: English
  • Year: 1996

Vessel Tracking

Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?

  • Article 14B

    (4) The Director-General shall refuse to grant a licence under subsection (3) if– (e) such boat is not equipped with a vessel monitoring system and communication equipment, which enables the Director-General and his staff to communicate effectively with such boat and to exercise control over the activities of such boat;