Act No. 27 of 2023
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?
Article 7
Section 66 of the principal enactment is hereby amended as follows: (2) by the insertion immediately after the definition of “High Seas” of the following new definition: “ “Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing Operations meanWith regard to Illegal Fishing, Fishing Operations conducted by (a) local or foreign fishing boats in Sri Lanka Waters in contravention of any law or any regulation made under this Act; (b) any local fishing boat in the High Seas in contravention of any laws or any regulation made under this Act, including any regulation made to implement conservation and management measures adopted by the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission or other Fisheries Management Organization to which Sri Lanka is a party; (c) any local fishing boat in waters under the jurisdiction of another State, without the permission of such State; (d) any fishing boat flying the flag of any foreign State, which is a party to the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission or another Regional Fisheries Management Organisation to which Sri Lanka is also a party, in Sri Lanka Waters, operating in contravention of regulations made under this Act implementing (i) the conservation and management measures adopted by the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission or such other Regional Fisheries Management Organization; or (ii) the relevant provisions of any international agreement or obligations undertaken by Sri Lanka, as the case may be;