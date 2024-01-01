Implementation of Port State Measures to Prevent, Deter and Eliminate Illegal Unreported and Unregulated Fishing Regulations 2015
Transshipment
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 2
(1) No person shall except under authority of a license issued by the Director General of the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, (hereinafter referred to as the “Director General”) land, transship, pack or process fish taken outside Sri Lanka waters by a foreign fishing boat, or obtain services such as resupplying, maintenance and dry docking for such boat at any port of Sri Lanka, authorized by the Director General.