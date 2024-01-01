Act Governing the Investment and Operation of Non-Republic of China (ROC) Flagged Fishing Vessels:

Any person with the nationality of the ROC who engages in fishery overseas by investing in and operating any non-ROC flagged fishing vessel shall not commit any of the following serious infringements: (1) Investment in or operation of any fishing vessel as referred to in Article 4, paragraph 2. (2) Fishing without permission from the flag State concerned. (3) Conducting transshipment at sea or in port, or landing in port without authorization from the flag State concerned. (4) Fishing in waters under the jurisdiction of any coastal State without authorization therefrom. (5) Falsifying, altering, or concealing vessel names, names of registry ports, or international radio call signs. (6) Not installing on board vessel monitoring system (VMS) pursuant to regulations of the flag State concerned, intentionally causing the VMS to misreport vessel positions, or rendering VMS non-functional when fishing. (7) Continuing catching species with catch limit when the total catch of such species of a fishing vessel has exceeded the catch limit allowed by the flag State concerned.. (8) Fishing in prohibited fishing areas or seasons as established by international fisheries organizations. (9) Using fishing gears as prohibited by international fisheries organizations. (10) Fishing for, retaining, transshipping, landing, or selling species as prohibited by international fisheries organizations. (11) Not submitting or filling in logbooks or catch reports, in violation of regulations of the flag States concerned, or misreporting logbooks or catch reports. (12) Failing to file reports in accordance with Article 5, or filing false reports.

(13) Refusing, evading, or obstructing any observer dispatched by the flag State concerned or any international fisheries organization to conduct observation tasks. (14) Refusing, evading, or obstructing the investigation conducted by the competent authority pursuant to Article 7, paragraph 2, or the inspection conducted by the competent authority pursuant to Article 7, paragraph 3. (15) Concealing, altering, or destroying any evidence related to violation of the Act. (16) Providing catch certificate documents of a fishing vessel for the use of other fishing vessel(s), or using catch certificate documents of other fishing vessel(s) for selling catch caught by itself. (17) Falsification or alteration of catch certificate documents, using catch certificate documents not issued to the catch concerned, or intentionally using catch certificate documents that are falsified or altered to sell catch or fisheries products. (18) Participating in joint fishing with, transshipping with, or supplying any fishing vessel listed on IUU fishing vessel lists of international fisheries organizations or any stateless vessel. The prohibited fishing seasons and areas as referred to in subparagraph (8), the prohibited fishing gears as referred to in subparagraph (9), the prohibited species as referred to in subparagraph (10), and the IUU fishing vessel lists as referred to in subparagraph (18) of the preceding paragraph shall be promulgated by the competent authority.