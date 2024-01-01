Act Governing the Investment and Operation of Non-Republic of China (ROC) Flagged Fishing Vessels:
Observers
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 8
Any person with the nationality of the ROC who engages in fishery overseas by investing in and operating any non-ROC flagged fishing vessel shall not commit any of the following serious infringements: (1) Investment in or operation of any fishing vessel as referred to in Article 4, paragraph 2. (2) Fishing without permission from the flag State concerned. (3) Conducting transshipment at sea or in port, or landing in port without authorization from the flag State concerned. (4) Fishing in waters under the jurisdiction of any coastal State without authorization therefrom. (5) Falsifying, altering, or concealing vessel names, names of registry ports, or international radio call signs. (6) Not installing on board vessel monitoring system (VMS) pursuant to regulations of the flag State concerned, intentionally causing the VMS to misreport vessel positions, or rendering VMS non-functional when fishing. (7) Continuing catching species with catch limit when the total catch of such species of a fishing vessel has exceeded the catch limit allowed by the flag State concerned.. (8) Fishing in prohibited fishing areas or seasons as established by international fisheries organizations. (9) Using fishing gears as prohibited by international fisheries organizations. (10) Fishing for, retaining, transshipping, landing, or selling species as prohibited by international fisheries organizations. (11) Not submitting or filling in logbooks or catch reports, in violation of regulations of the flag States concerned, or misreporting logbooks or catch reports. (12) Failing to file reports in accordance with Article 5, or filing false reports.
(13) Refusing, evading, or obstructing any observer dispatched by the flag State concerned or any international fisheries organization to conduct observation tasks. (14) Refusing, evading, or obstructing the investigation conducted by the competent authority pursuant to Article 7, paragraph 2, or the inspection conducted by the competent authority pursuant to Article 7, paragraph 3. (15) Concealing, altering, or destroying any evidence related to violation of the Act. (16) Providing catch certificate documents of a fishing vessel for the use of other fishing vessel(s), or using catch certificate documents of other fishing vessel(s) for selling catch caught by itself. (17) Falsification or alteration of catch certificate documents, using catch certificate documents not issued to the catch concerned, or intentionally using catch certificate documents that are falsified or altered to sell catch or fisheries products. (18) Participating in joint fishing with, transshipping with, or supplying any fishing vessel listed on IUU fishing vessel lists of international fisheries organizations or any stateless vessel. The prohibited fishing seasons and areas as referred to in subparagraph (8), the prohibited fishing gears as referred to in subparagraph (9), the prohibited species as referred to in subparagraph (10), and the IUU fishing vessel lists as referred to in subparagraph (18) of the preceding paragraph shall be promulgated by the competent authority.
Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Article 4
Any person with the nationality of the ROC is not permitted to engage in fishery overseas by investing in and operating any non-ROC flagged fishing vessel, without prior authorization of the competent authority. In case of any of the following circumstances, the competent authority shall not authorize the investment and operation of any non-ROC flagged fishing vessel as referred to in the preceding paragraph, and the competent authority shall revoke the authorization that has already been granted: (1) The flag State of the non-ROC flagged fishing vessel concerned lacks mechanism in controlling and managing its fishing vessels. (2) The flag State of the non-ROC flagged fishing vessel concerned is identified as illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing non-cooperating country or is subject to a letter of identification for more than 2 years by other States, international fisheries organizations, or other economic integrated organizations. (3) The fishery type and fishing area of the non-ROC flagged fishing vessel concerned are under the management of an international fisheries organization and the flag State of the non-ROC flagged fishing vessel concerned is not a party or cooperating non-party to that international fisheries organization. (4) The non-ROC flagged fishing vessel concerned is listed on a IUU fishing vessel list of an international fisheries organization. Conditions for the authorization as referred to in paragraph 1, application procedures, review, conditions for revocation of the authorization, and other requirements shall be prescribed by the competent authority.
Vessel Registration & License Management
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 4
